Endo Wins Dismissal Of FTC's Suit Over Impax Opioid Deal

By Khorri Atkinson (March 24, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals on Thursday secured a D.C. federal court's dismissal of the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust suit accusing it of entering a second "pay-for-delay" agreement with Impax Laboratories to stave off competition to Endo's Opana ER painkiller. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth in a sealed order agreed to toss the case against both drugmakers alongside Impax's owner, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., due to the FTC's "failure to state a claim." The Federal Trade Commission had filed suit in January 2021, accusing the drugmakers of cutting an agreement in 2017 under which Endo promised to stay out of the Opana ER market....

