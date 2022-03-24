Senators' Absences Delay Vote On FCC Nominee Sohn

By Christopher Cole (March 24, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's contentious pick for the Federal Communications Commission could be in for an even longer wait for Senate confirmation as Democrats struggle to put together a sufficient voting bloc to push the nomination through. Though the situation remains fluid, two Democrats have been absent from the Senate as they deal with COVID-19 diagnoses, and it's still unclear how close the leadership has gotten to 50 votes plus a possible tie-breaker from Vice President Kamala Harris to clear Gigi Sohn, whose confirmation would fill out a Democratic majority on the FCC. That means Democrats, at least this week, had to...

