Accounting Fintech Digits Hits $565M Valuation Via Series C

By Benjamin Horney (March 24, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Digits, a fintech that provides a finance and accounting platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, said Thursday it is officially launching its first major product after amassing $65 million in a funding round led by SoftBank that values the company at $565 million. In addition to SoftBank Group Corp., the Series C funding round for Digits Financial Inc. featured participation from 20VC Growth, as well as GV, the venture arm of Google parent Alphabet Inc., and San Francisco-based venture outfit Benchmark, according to a statement. Since its formation in 2018, Digits has now raised a total of $97.5 million. In conjunction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS