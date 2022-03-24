11th Circ. Says Marijuana Conviction Can't Bar Removal Relief

By Grace Dixon (March 24, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Thursday that the Board of Immigration Appeals erred when finding that a man's Florida conviction for marijuana possession rendered him ineligible for a form of deportation protection. A three-judge panel of the appeals court determined that because Florida's definition of marijuana was not a categorical match to the federal definition, Fuad Fares Fuad Said's conviction under a Florida controlled substance law did not equate to an aggravated felony, which would make him ineligible for cancellation of removal. The Florida statute "includes 'all parts' of the marijuana plant, while federal law does not," Circuit Judge Gerald Bard Tjoflat...

