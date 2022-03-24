Goldfish Cracker False Ad Suit 'Makes No Sense,' Judge Says

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 24, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday questioned the plausibility of a proposed class claim accusing Campbell Soup of misleadingly placing a "0g Total Sugars" label on its Goldfish product to make it seem healthy, saying the claim made "no sense" since shoppers also see the calorie count on the package front. Before hearing oral arguments on Campbell's motion to dismiss the suit, U.S. District Judge James Donato expressed skepticism about the main claim, saying, "I don't see how this is plausible as a deceptive practice, that's where I am." He did not issue a ruling at the conclusion of the hearing,...

