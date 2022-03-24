Ky. High Court Revives Construction Worker's Injury Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 24, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday revived a worker's personal injury suit seeking to hold a construction company liable for a tumble he took on the job, ruling the worker hadn't violated court orders but warning any "further misconduct or dilatory action" could end in a permanent dismissal. The justices said that the conduct of Aaron Jones, a onetime contractor who fell from scaffolding in 2013, could hardly be seen as noncompliance with the Jefferson Circuit Court orders. And his misconduct — missing two meetings — can't be called a failure to prosecute his former employer Ray Pinter, who operates Ray...

