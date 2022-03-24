Eagles' Remand Bid For COVID-19 Insurance Suit Sacked

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 24, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A lack of unique legal questions and recent Third Circuit precedent setting the standard for jurisdiction selection in COVID-19 insurance suits means the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles won't have their dispute with Factory Mutual Insurance sent to state court, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson rejected the Eagles' argument that novel questions of state law related to COVID-19 business loss insurance coverage meant that the case should be remanded, with the judge adding that the Third Circuit's 2021 decision in DiAnoia's Eatery LLC v. Motorists Mutual Insurance Co. tells federal courts when to remand declaratory judgment matters...

