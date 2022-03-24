Accused Capital One Hacker Can't Beat Computer Fraud Claim

By Ben Kochman (March 24, 2022, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors have adequately claimed a former Amazon Web Services engineer breached a hotly debated computer crimes law by using stolen security credentials to extract the data of 106 million Capital One customers, a Washington federal judge has found. In a ruling issued late Monday, U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik kept alive charges that Paige Thompson violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by exploiting firewall vulnerabilities on servers rented by AWS' clients, including Capital One and at least 29 other organizations. Thompson's case is one of the first tests of the CFAA since the U.S. Supreme Court, in Van Buren...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS