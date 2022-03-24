Chancery OKs Some Job Limits In Exec's Noncompete Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (March 24, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The available facts don't justify a full temporary restraining order, a Delaware vice chancellor said Thursday, opting instead for limited measures barring the former chief operating officer of an IT services company from soliciting its former customers or breaching confidentiality agreements while working for a competitor. Pending further proceedings, Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will said she was reluctant to entirely bar Avantus Federal LLC's former COO Mehdi Cherqaoui from his new job as president of ACT1 or from the wider government contracting industry without the benefit of the full record needed to support Avantus' broad restraining order proposal Virginia-based Avantus describes...

