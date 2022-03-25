Rx Startup Co-Founders Beat Investor's Suit Over $30M Stake

By Sarah Jarvis (March 25, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has tossed a hedge fund veteran's suit accusing two brothers of duping him out of a $30 million stake in a startup prescription service, saying the facts in the case undercut his argument that the pair was required to convert his debt into equity. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said in a Thursday order that while plaintiff Michael Karsch argued that brothers Geoffrey Chaiken and Matthew Chaiken were contractually obligated to convert his $1 million investment in Blink Health Ltd. into equity, the defendants actually never owed him equity. Per the order, Blink repaid Karsch's investment...

