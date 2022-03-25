Swiss Re Beats Steak Chain's Claims In Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (March 25, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A New York state court dismissed a steakhouse chain operator's claims for COVID-19 coverage from a Swiss Re unit, finding the restaurants failed to allege physical loss or damage. Justice Louis L. Nock of the New York Supreme Court on Thursday also allowed North American Elite Insurance Co. to pursue reimbursement of the attorney fees it incurred when Mac Parent LLC filed a suit in Illinois state court seeking coverage of losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The insurer's "complaint sufficiently alleges that plaintiff incurred specifically identified damages due to defendant's decision to bring suit contrary to the policy's jurisdiction, venue...

