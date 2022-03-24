Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

J&J Talc Unit Opposes Claimants' 3rd Circuit Appeal Request

By Vince Sullivan (March 24, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt talc unit of Johnson & Johnson objected late Wednesday to requests from the two talc claimants committees in its Chapter 11 case to take their appeals of a New Jersey bankruptcy judge's decision not to dismiss the case directly to the Third Circuit.

In the objection, LTL Management LLC argues there are no legal questions to be addressed by the Third Circuit because the issues involved in the bankruptcy court's decision have been well settled in the jurisdiction over the past three decades, creating a situation where existing precedents can be applied to the facts of the LTL case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!