When Should Lawyers Tell Clients They've Been Disciplined?

By John Harris (March 29, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- Here are some attorney-client questions of the day. Are lawyers obliged to disclose to clients they have been suspended in another jurisdiction based upon multiple acts of incompetence? Or that the suspension is likely to be imposed reciprocally on the lawyer in their home jurisdiction? Or that the disciplinary situation could in the immediate future prevent the lawyer from completing the representation of the client? Most clients would say, "Absolutely, those are things I ought to know about." The March 17 decision of the New York Court of Appeals in People v. Burgos[1] is likely to disappoint clients who assume their...

