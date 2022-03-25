Judge Blocks Pa. High Court's Anti-Bias Rule For Attorneys

By James Boyle (March 25, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- An attempt to adopt an anti-bias rule by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's disciplinary board was blocked for the second time Thursday when a federal judge ruled that the revised wording violated the First Amendment. Judge Chad Kenney of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania sided with plaintiff Zachary Greenberg, an attorney who argued that the rule would have a chilling effect on his speech and force him to self-censor. In a 78-page opinion, Judge Kenney granted Greenberg's motion for summary judgment and permanently enjoined the disciplinary board from enforcing the rule, writing that it is too vague,...

