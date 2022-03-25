Utah Tech Co. Wants Sanctions For LinkedIn Hush Request

By Caleb Symons (March 25, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Utah software firm MarketDial Inc. has accused a Dentons partner of wrongly trying to keep past employees of a tech company from sharing evidence in a lengthy intellectual-property spat between the two businesses. In a sanctions request in Utah federal court Thursday, MarketDial says the Dentons attorney told more than a dozen former Applied Predictive Technologies Inc., workers to "not respond to any … communications" from MarketDial, which had sought details on APT's marketing practices. When MarketDial then subpoenaed the ex-employees for that information, the company says, APT tried unsuccessfully to withhold the records of its warning against cooperation, claiming...

