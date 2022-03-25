5th Circ. Says Oil Dealers Due $4.5M For Cleanup Fees

By Kevin Pinner (March 25, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The federal government must refund $4.5 million in fees on crude oil exports to Texas commodities traders, the Fifth Circuit ruled, saying the Founding Fathers' ban on export taxes meant to further trade policy extends to environmental policy. The Internal Revenue Service owes Trafigura Trading LLC a refund on charges paid under Internal Revenue Code Section 4611(b) to fund cleanups and pollution research because the fees run afoul of the constitution's export clause, according to an opinion by U.S. Circuit Judge James C. Ho. U.S. Circuit Judge Jacques L. Wiener Jr. concurred with Judge Ho in affirming a Texas federal court's decision...

