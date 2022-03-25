DC Circ. Wary Of Challenge To Stricter State Emissions Rules

By Khorri Atkinson (March 25, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges pushed back on claims Friday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has not justified an Obama-era mandate directing several states to tighten their exemptions for emissions related to start-up, shutdown and malfunction events at power plants and other facilities. While hearing oral arguments in petitions lodged by a broad coalition of energy companies, utilities and industry organizations, along with several states challenging the EPA's 2015 action, U.S. Circuit Judges Sri Srinivasan and Cornelia T.L. Pillard sympathized with the government's contention that the rule was drafted to ensure states have plans in place that are fully consistent with...

