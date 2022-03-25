3 Firms Assemble $820M Deal For Telenet's Mobile Tower Biz

By Benjamin Horney (March 25, 2022, 10:49 AM EDT) -- An affiliate of digital infrastructure-focused real estate investment trust DigitalBridge Group will buy the mobile telecommunications tower business of Belgian telecommunications company Telenet Group, the companies said Friday, in a deal valued at €745 million ($820 million) and built by three law firms. The all-cash agreement calls for DigitalBridge Investments LLC, an affiliate of Boca Raton, Florida-based DigitalBridge Group Inc., to buy TowerCo from Telenet Group Holding NV, according to a statement. The acquisition adds to DigitalBridge's portfolio a business that features 3,222 telecom-related sites in Belgium. Of those sites, 38% are cell towers, according to a separate statement from Telenet....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS