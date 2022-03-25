ITC Greenlights Rollout Of Dumping Duties On Chinese Lifts

By Grace Dixon (March 25, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission concluded that the domestic industry for electric lifts has been harmed by imports from competing Chinese producers, allowing steep anti-dumping duties inked by the U.S. Department of Commerce in February to take effect. The five-judge commission voted unanimously on Thursday to cement a slate of levies reaching up to 165.3% on imports of the machinery, also known as mobile access equipment, often used on construction sites and industrial settings to lift workers and equipment. "The United States International Trade Commission today determined that U.S. industry is threatened with material injury by reason of imports of certain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS