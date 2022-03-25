Buchanan Ingersoll Says 'Privileged' Docs' Clawback Too Late

By Matthew Santoni (March 25, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC wants unfettered access to internal communications with and among lawyers at Best Medical International, telling a Pennsylvania federal court that the medical device company waived any attorney-client privilege by turning them over and waiting nearly a year to try to claw back. In a lawsuit over Best Medical's claims that the Pittsburgh-based firm overbilled for patent litigation services, Buchanan Ingersoll argued it gave its opponent multiple warnings that privileged information may have been inadvertently turned over, but Best Medical allegedly ignored the warnings, used some documents as exhibits in depositions, and only recently sought to make...

