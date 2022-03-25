Insurer Asks Judge To Rethink Coverage For ConMed Vendor

By Hope Patti (March 25, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit asked a New York federal judge to reconsider her decision that it must defend medical technology company ConMed Corp.'s business partner in an underlying personal injury suit, saying the duty to defend does not extend to an insured's indemnitee under its policy. Federal Insurance Co. said Thursday that U.S. District Judge Mae D'Agostino misinterpreted the subject contracts and insurance policies earlier this month when she granted ConMed's motion for judgment. "Federal respectfully submits that the court overlooked the clear and unambiguous language of the policies and contracts, leading to an incorrect application of law," the insurer said. "Thus,...

