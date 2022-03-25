Mass. Power Plant Rebrands As Del. Ch. 11 Kicks Off

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 25, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt Massachusetts power plant undertook a brand makeover Friday, as Footprint Power Salem Harbor Development LP used its first Chapter 11 court appearance to purge the "Footprint" out of its name, saying it was no longer allowed to use the moniker. At a virtual first day bankruptcy hearing in Delaware before U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Mary F. Walrath, the gas-fired electricity generator plant said it no longer had the right to use its logo or the words "Footprint Power" because the owner of the trademark, Footprint Power Holdings LLC, had terminated the license shortly before the company filed for bankruptcy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS