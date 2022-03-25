Emerging Economic Effects From Russia-Ukraine War

|Jonathan Jordan
|Sarah Primrose
|Mikhail Kalinin
Rise of the Petroyuan
Since 1974, most international contracts for oil and gas shipments have required payment in dollars. Western sanctions on Russia cut off the country's access to dollars, spotlighting this vulnerability of China, Russia and India to American economic muscle.
Typically, countries are forced to hold large amounts of dollars in their banks in order to purchase oil. This, in turn, allows the American dollar to serve as the ultimate de facto world currency.
China has accelerated diplomatic efforts to persuade Saudi Arabia, the world's third-largest petroleum producer, to denominate its oil contracts in yuan, and Russia has signaled that it will require payments of gas by "unfriendly" — sanctioning — countries in rubles.
Significant petroyuan inroads against the petrodollar could produce a tectonic shift in the world's current economic order, markedly affecting U.S. inflation, interest rates and cost of imports.
Foreign Asset Nationalization
Russia's government has authorized local airlines to seize $12.5 billion worth of leased Western-built aircraft.
United Russia, the country's ruling party, also announced a draft law providing for the involuntary bankruptcy sale of assets left behind by departing parent companies based in so-called unfriendly countries. A similar statute effectively allows theft of patent rights, but in practice the law has been expanded to permit broad infringement of trademarks and copyrights.
Companies with assets in Russia whose joint venture or subsidiary are assets seized may begin turning to their rights under investment agreements with a Russian governmental entity or treaties.
Bilateral or Multilateral Investment Treaties
Russia is party to a multitude of treaties providing for arbitration of disputes involving nationalization and restrictions on export of capital. As with previous arbitration cases against Venezuela, Iran and Russia, prosecuting a case under one of these treaties can be expensive to litigate and take years to wind through arbitration courts.
Moreover, Russia does not have such a treaty with the U.S., and it previously declared its refusal to ratify the Energy Charter Treaty.
Thus, getting in front of an arbitration tribunal may require clearing preliminary hurdles. Once arbitration awards against Russia are rendered, the next step for prevailing companies is to undertake a global asset search.
Asset Recovery
An arbitration award against Russia is worth little without assets located outside the federation that are subject to seizure and execution.
Finding assets not already seized by sanctioning governments may prove difficult. Nations friendly to Russia, such as China or India, likely hold the bulk of unseized Russian assets, but those nations may not cooperate with Western companies seeking to attach Russian property to satisfy judgments.
Asset location — which may require navigation of layers of corporate entities, as was the case with Citgo Petroleum Corp., owned by Petróleos de Venezuela SA — will become an essential skill when arbitrations reach the execution stage.
Sovereign Debt
Russia announced on March 17 that it was making a $117 million coupon payment on its foreign debt. These payments have been made in dollars, rather than devalued rubles, staving off an immediate debt default. However, Russia has more than $400 million in Eurobond payments coming due in the next 10 weeks, and a $2 billion bond that will mature in April.
Whether Russia has the ability to convert oil and gas revenues to dollars on this scale, particularly given its newly limited marketplace, will have important implications for the many investment funds with exposed positions in Russia's sovereign debt. This will only continue to exacerbate the price of Russia's government bonds which, as of last week, were selling for just 12 cents on the dollar — a far cry from their status as frequently traded assets last month.
Further, Russian corporations, which owe four times more than their government, may decide to default for identical or independent reasons.
Oil Issues
Energy prices jumped as the U.S. and other countries, and some businesses, embargoed Russian oil, driving inflationary pressures at home.
While the present crude spike is a godsend for midstream and exploration and production companies that have languished for the past decade, costs associated with this rise are likely to show up in Chapter 11 filings of companies that will lay some degree of blame on the macroeconomic factors of inflation and interest rates exacerbated by reactions to Russia's war.
"War, Riot, or Act of God"
Businesses with suppliers or customers in Russia or Ukraine — big players particularly in the agriculture sector — will be evaluating force majeure clauses in their contracts to determine whether those contracts are terminable due to the effect of war on the contract's purpose.
The Above In Flux
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's old line, "All things must change, to something new, to something strange" has never been more relevant. The immediate fate of Ukraine and long-term economic ripples already set in motion, are in a great deal of flux.
While successful businesses remain vigilant about their immediate economic environment, Western businesses are in an unusual moment, when macroeconomic and geopolitical factors impact local businesses more than they used to. As the world navigates sanctions, war and overall extreme tension, keeping an eye on the big picture will be more important than ever.
Jonathan W. Jordan is counsel, Sarah Primrose is a senior associate and Mikhail Kalinin is an associate at King & Spalding LLP.
King & Spalding partners Thomas K. Sprange and Egishe Dzhazoyan contributed to this article.
