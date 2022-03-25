No Absolute Protection For Striking Workers, Court Rules

By Silvia Martelli (March 25, 2022, 7:28 PM GMT) -- An English appeals court has ruled that the law does not protect striking workers from suffering any negative consequences from their employers, overturning a decision that European human rights law guaranteed protections for industrial action. The Court of Appeal sided on Thursday with the government and an employer in a case brought by a health care worker who was suspended for going on strike. It concluded that the Employment Appeal Tribunal was wrong when it ruled that an employee who participates in industrial action is entitled to protection against any harm from the employer. The government had intervened in the dispute to...

