EU, Turkey Agree To Arbitrate Appeals In WTO Clashes

By Alex Lawson (March 25, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- With the World Trade Organization's Appellate Body shuttered, the European Union and Turkey have agreed to separately arbitrate two active disputes over steel and pharmaceuticals, according to WTO documents published Friday. WTO members have been forced to get creative in how they resolve particularly contentious disputes as the U.S. continues to block judicial vacancies on the Appellate Body from being filled while it looks to reshape the WTO's legal arm. That includes the use of arbitrators, as provided for under Article 25 of the WTO's Dispute Settlement Understanding. In a pair of brief notices, the EU and Turkey agreed to take...

