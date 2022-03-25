Cannabis Bill Roundup: MORE Act To Get Another Floor Vote

By Sam Reisman (March 25, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a bill to decriminalize cannabis at the federal level this coming week, while lawmakers in Hawaii and Utah advanced efforts to study potentially therapeutic uses of psychedelics. Here are the major cannabis and drug reform moves from the past week. On Capitol Hill, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced Thursday that the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement Act, or MORE Act, would get a vote on the House floor this coming week. The chamber previously passed the MORE Act, authored by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., in the lame-duck session in 2020 on...

