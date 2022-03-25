Pa. Coating Co. Workers Seek Pay For Preshift Activities

By Matthew Santoni (March 25, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Workers at a specialty coating manufacturing company claimed their employer violated Pennsylvania wage laws by not paying them for time spent on indispensable, work-related tasks before and after their shifts, like putting on or taking off protective gear, according to a proposed class action filed in state court. Proposed lead plaintiff Ryan Ruffa said that Ferro Corp. required employees to come in before the scheduled start of their shifts to go through necessary activities such as donning protective equipment, getting their assignments and walking to their work sites, but didn't actually start paying them until the scheduled start of their time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS