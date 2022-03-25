Spencer Fane Names Three New Practice Group Leaders

By Adrian Cruz (March 25, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Spencer Fane LLP on Thursday announced it appointed three new leaders of its financial services, environmental and tax credit finance practice groups. Partners Nick Anderson, Jessica Merrigan and Andrea Perry have been named leaders of Spencer Fane's tax credit finance and opportunity zones practice group, environmental and energy practice group, and banking and financial services practice group. Anderson is based in Denver, Merrigan works out of Kansas City, Missouri and Overland Park, Kansas, and Perry is based in Nashville, Tennessee. Anderson takes over leadership of Spencer Fane's tax credit group following the departure of former chair S. Shawn Whitney, who moved...

