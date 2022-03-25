Venezuela Hit With $1.6B Ruling Favoring Agribusiness

By Caroline Simson (March 25, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Venezuela has been ordered by an international tribunal to pay $1.629 billion to a Spanish agribusiness after the administration of former President Hugo Chávez nationalized its operations in the country in 2010. An International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal determined in a March 23 award that Venezuela had violated its investment treaty with Spain, according to a statement published on Thursday by Agroinsumos Ibero-Americanos SL, Inica Latinoamericana SL, Proyefa Internacional SL and Verica Atlántica SL. The award includes additional interest, plus more than $17.4 million in costs and expenses. It had not been made public by Friday afternoon....

