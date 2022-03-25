NY Home Health Agencies Settle Fraud Claims For $6.9M

By Abby Wargo (March 25, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- New York state and federal prosecutors announced on Friday a nearly $7 million settlement of a pair of fraud suits against two Brooklyn home health agencies after they underpaid employees and falsified Medicaid claims. United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace and state Attorney General Letitia James said All American Homecare Agency Inc. will pay $4 million, and Crown of Life Care NY LLC will pay $1.4 million to the federal Medicaid program to resolve their liability. Crown is additionally responsible for paying over $1.5 million to employees in back pay. "Home health aides provide critical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS