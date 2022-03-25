Enforcement Still Priority As EU Wraps Digital Antitrust Law

By Bryan Koenig (March 25, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Soon-to-be finalized European Union rules barring major online "gatekeeper" platforms from giving preference to their own offerings or requiring the default installation of web browsers and other key software won't replace enforcement actions that have already ensnared the likes of Google and Facebook, the bloc's top competition enforcer said Friday. Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's executive vice president for competition and digital policy, noted that the Digital Markets Act's pending finalization comes as the bloc's executive branch pursues its fourth case into Google alongside investigations into Apple, Amazon and Facebook successor Meta. "The synergies between the DMA and the experience we...

