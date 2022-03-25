Kirkland-Led Huntsman Beats Starboard At The Election Box

By Benjamin Horney (March 25, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Chemical manufacturer Huntsman, advised by Kirkland & Ellis, said Friday that it has staved off activist hedge fund Starboard Value, with shareholders voting to elect all 10 of the company's own director nominees. The victory for Texas-based Huntsman Corp. follows a multi-month standoff between it and Starboard Value LP, which in January alleged years of poor execution and unfulfilled promises by leadership at Huntsman. Starboard, which says it is one of Huntsman's largest shareholders, said it believes in the company's market position and product portfolio of specialty chemicals, but felt change was needed. The activist nominated four director candidates. Alas, none...

