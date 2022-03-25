USPS Facial Recognition Program Survives Third Suit

By Donald Morrison (March 25, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday dismissed a suit challenging the U.S. Postal Service's use of facial recognition and other technologies to collect personal data, chiding a privacy watchdog and its counsel for filing claims too similar to cases previously ruled on. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden said the Electronic Privacy Information Center lacked standing to challenge the controversial "Internet Covert Operations Program," or iCOP, which the group says was designed to help law enforcement apprehend Black Lives Matter protestors accused of crimes. The judge warned that it's the third time he's dismissed claims from the group over the absence...

