Investor Can't Escape £22M Award Over Unpaid Debt

By Silvia Martelli (March 28, 2022, 3:54 PM BST) -- The High Court has refused to nix the enforcement of a £22.3 million ($29.2 million) award a Chinese investment management firm won against an investor, rejecting the investor's argument he didn't know about claims brought against him over an unpaid debt. Julia Dias, sitting as a deputy judge of the High Court, tossed an application from Chinese businessman Kei Kin Hung on Friday to set aside a court order enforcing the award against him. She ruled that there was little chance that Kei had no idea that Hua She Asset Management (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. had brought an arbitration against his company...

