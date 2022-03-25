ERISA Trumps Radiology Co.'s Arbitration Pact

By Patrick Hoff (March 25, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A radiology company and its founders must face a proposed class action alleging they overcharged their employee stock ownership plan in a $163.7 million sale, a Colorado federal judge ruled, saying the company can't enforce an arbitration agreement because it conflicts with federal benefits law. U.S. District Judge Regina M. Rodriguez on Thursday said the agreement between Envision Management Holding Inc. and Robert Harrison conflicts with an Employee Retirement Income Security Act provision allowing plan participants to sue fiduciaries to seek relief on behalf of the entire plan. The Federal Arbitration Act permits a court to overrule an arbitration agreement if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS