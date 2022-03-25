Chubb Says Transport Co. Owes $1.5M For Damaged Tech

By Hope Patti (March 25, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A logistics and transportation company owes a Chubb unit more than $1.5 million for damaged electronic equipment it transported for a policyholder, the insurer told a Virginia federal court Friday, saying the company failed to act with reasonable care as it was entrusted to. Indemnity Insurance Co., as subrogee of technology company Peraton Corp., said the damage to the electronic equipment was caused by Pegasus Logistics Group Inc.'s breach of its duties and negligence. "As a direct and proximate result of the defendant's breach of its duties, [Pegasus] failed to make delivery of the aforementioned shipment in the same good order...

