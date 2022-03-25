Tensions Ease In LA School District, Scrap Metal Yard Fight

By Craig Clough (March 25, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Months after the Los Angeles Unified School District sought sanctions against attorneys representing a scrap metal yard as part of a contentious legal fight over the yard's impact on a neighboring school, the sides told a California federal judge Friday that mediation efforts are making significant progress as they asked for more time to negotiate. The parties met before U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld for a status conference and reported achieving mediation breakthroughs with the district's attorney, Barry C. Groveman of Groveman Hiete LLP, saying the potential deal would involve the scrapyard winding down its operations. Judge Blumenfeld complimented the parties for making...

