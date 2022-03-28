FCC Ready To Send Out $313M In Rural Broadband Awards

By Christopher Cole (March 28, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has announced that it is poised to distribute roughly $313 million in subsidies to help pay for rural broadband projects. The disbursements are part of the federal government's effort to close the so-called digital divide by getting high-speed internet into underserved areas of the country, through a program called the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, or RDOF. The deployments unveiled Friday span 19 states, although the agency denied one company's petition for eligible carrier status over what the FCC said was lack of diligence in applying. The new projects are projected to bring high-speed service to more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS