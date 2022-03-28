Ga. Judicial Circuit Wins Funds For New Judge, Courtroom

By Emily Sides (March 28, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit in northwest Georgia has been awarded $860,230 in pandemic-related federal funds to help combat a case backlog by bringing on a senior judge and staff for an additional courtroom this year, a state committee has announced. The funding announced by an ad hoc Judicial Council of Georgia committee on Friday would allow the Tallapoosa circuit to add at least seven weeks' worth of jury trials to the court's docket, and would help pay for the administration of a death penalty case that's part of a long pandemic-related backlog. "I am pleased that the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit will...

