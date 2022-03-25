Water Diversion Fight Over Wash. Dam Ends In Settlement

By Joyce Hanson (March 25, 2022, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Puyallup Tribe of Indians and environmental groups have settled their claims in Washington federal court that a hydroelectric dam company would put vulnerable fish species at risk if it were allowed to reopen the dam's water intake system on the Puyallup River. On Friday, U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour signed off on a March 2 joint stipulated motion to dismiss filed by Electron Hydro LLC, the tribe and environmental groups American Whitewater and American Rivers Inc. The joint motion said the parties have agreed that the company will not reopen the dam's intake valve until it gets the proper...

