EEOC Hits Back At Calif.'s Bid To Delay $18M Activision Deal

By Gina Kim (March 25, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has urged the Ninth Circuit to deny the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing's request to pause an $18 million settlement with Activision Blizzard resolving workplace harassment claims, arguing the state is mischaracterizing the deal and delay would harm aggrieved employees. In its 31-page opposition brief, the EEOC contended the DFEH has shown no likelihood of winning its appeal of a lower court's decision denying its request to intervene in the settlement between the EEOC and the World of Warcraft creator. The state agency wants to get involved in the deal due to concerns...

