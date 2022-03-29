T-Mobile Unit Sues To Halt Lease Of Fla. Spectrum Licenses

By Nadia Dreid (March 28, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida school board isn't holding up its end of the bargain with a T-Mobile unit that says it has dibs on two of the board's spectrum licenses but is being told it has to match a competing offer or lose the deal — without any proof the rival offer is legit, according to a new lawsuit. Spectrum-buying T-Mobile US Inc. subsidiary NSAC filed the lawsuit Friday in Florida federal court against the School Board of St. Lucie County, asking the judge overseeing the case to step in and stop the board from moving forward with its plans to lease the...

