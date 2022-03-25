Target Of Visa Fraud Sting Can't Sue Feds Over Fake School

By Mike LaSusa (March 25, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The target of a visa fraud sting run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement cannot sue the federal government for breaching a contract to provide educational services through a fake university set up as part of the operation, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims has ruled. The claims court said it does not have jurisdiction to hear Indian citizen Teja Ravi's claims against the federal government due to the sovereign capacity doctrine, which bars contract suits stemming from the government's sovereign actions. The opinion was filed under seal on March 16 and released Friday. "The undisputed evidence submitted by the government during...

