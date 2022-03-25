GM Wants To Snuff Bolt Drivers' Overheating Batteries Suit

By Linda Chiem (March 25, 2022, 8:39 PM EDT) -- General Motors LLC urged a Michigan federal judge to snuff a consolidated proposed class action alleging it knowingly sold Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles with defective batteries that overheated and sparked catastrophic fires, saying the consumers lack standing to sue and that GM's ongoing voluntary recall nullifies their claims. The Detroit automaker told U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg on Thursday that consumers from 14 states who are spearheading the consolidated action are unnecessarily trying to circumvent an ongoing voluntary recall process for the Chevrolet Bolt. GM in August recalled all Chevrolet Bolts due to fire risks tied to two manufacturing defects...

