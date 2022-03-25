Patagonia Says Brand Ripped Off TM With Vulgar Designs

By Britain Eakin (March 25, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Sportswear company Patagonia Inc. has sued the companies behind the "Assholes Live Forever" clothing brand for allegedly selling sweats, T-shirts, hoodies and beanies that use profane, ripped-off versions of Patagonia's trademark. Patagonia said New York-based KirillWasHere LLC, Kirills Big Brain LLC and KWH Merchandising Inc. have knowingly co-opted the Patagonia mark as their own but replaced the word "Patagonia" with vulgarities laid over the mark's mountain range, according to the suit filed Thursday in the Central District of California. The complaint shows images of some allegedly infringing products with what the suit called the Kirill designs, including a black beanie that...

