Judge Snubs FirstEnergy Deal With Call For Depositions

By Dean Seal (March 25, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge has made it clear that he is not willing to play ball with a $180 million settlement of shareholder derivative litigation against FirstEnergy Corp., instead calling on the parties to conduct depositions in his courtroom. For the past month, U.S. District Judge John R. Adams has been candid about his skepticism of the deal inked earlier this year that would resolve derivative shareholder claims against FirstEnergy for allegedly bribing Ohio officials as part of a billion-dollar nuclear energy bailout scandal. Shareholders are seeking preliminary approval of the deal from a judge in the Southern District of Ohio,...

