Facebook Bags $3.1M Default Win In Cybersquatting Row

By Andrew Karpan (March 25, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge on Friday ruled that a Chinese domain name registrar owes Facebook more than $3.1 million for deleting more than four million files after the social media giant began its cybersquatting litigation campaign. Lawyers representing the Hong Kong-based Domain ID Shield Service Co. and its California-based arm OnLineNic Inc. have "no excuse for their failure to preserve" the files, wrote U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen in a biting 33-page default ruling that came down from her San Francisco courtroom. "OnLineNic has appeared before this court three times since 2008, each time represented by the same counsel who represents it...

