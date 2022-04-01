Key Arbitration Considerations After ICSID Rule Update

By Danielle Morris and Sam Winter-Barker (April 1, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- On March 21, a comprehensively updated set of rules and regulations for International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes arbitration, conciliation and mediation proceedings was approved.[1] The new rules and regulations will go into effect on July 1. The amendments are noteworthy in several respects. The rules have been redrafted in plain, modern, gender-neutral language and have been structurally reorganized in a user-friendly way. The substantive changes to the rules are aimed at reducing the time and cost of proceedings, ensuring greater use of technology and increasing transparency. There are also new stand-alone rules on mediation — for all or part...

