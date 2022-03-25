High Court Partially Blocks Navy Vax Mandate Injunction

By Daniel Wilson (March 25, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday partially stayed an injunction that prevented a COVID-19 vaccine mandate from being enforced against members of the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command, after the Pentagon argued the block interfered with military decision-making. The stay blocks aspects of the injunction that had prevented the U.S. Navy from taking the vaccination status of those in special operations into account when making deployment and other operational decisions. The service members claim the vaccine mandate violates their religious rights as Christians — for example due to what they claim is the use of aborted fetal cell lines in developing the vaccines....

