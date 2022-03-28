Citibank Says Tipster Fails On 'Barebones' Award Claim

By Al Barbarino (March 28, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Citibank has asked a New York federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit of an internal whistleblower who is seeking part of a $400 million government fine against the bank, arguing that the tipster's allegations are "barebones at best" and don't qualify for an award under the False Claims Act. In a motion to dismiss on Friday, Citibank said Tamika Miller, a current vice president in its credit card division who claimed the bank manipulated audit reports, failed to bring viable arguments to qualify for an award under the False Claims Act. Miller's information did not lead to the government's investigation, as...

